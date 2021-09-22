PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Cap of $596,590.77

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $596,590.77 and $510.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045814 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

