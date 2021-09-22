Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.60. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $27.75 on Friday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

