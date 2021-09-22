PlotX Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $210,181.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00128038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046143 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

