PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $27.44

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $29.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $122,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,611 shares of company stock worth $12,171,273. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

