PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,233 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 274.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

