PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE POR opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

