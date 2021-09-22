PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

