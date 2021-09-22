PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $672.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

