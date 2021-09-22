PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.