PolkaWar (PWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.68 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PolkaWar has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00171836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.06930666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,217.78 or 0.99501683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.52 or 0.00795491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,950,464 coins and its circulating supply is 12,700,464 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

