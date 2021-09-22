PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 111,818 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $334.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

