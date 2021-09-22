Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Pool worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.63. 3,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,679. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $301.81 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.13 and a 200-day moving average of $433.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

