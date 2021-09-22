Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

POAHY stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Porsche Automobil’s payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

