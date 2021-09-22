Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

PRTG opened at $19.74 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.62.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.