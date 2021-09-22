Portion (PRT) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $105,742.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00129199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045542 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,657,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

