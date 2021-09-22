Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 152,594,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £38.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

