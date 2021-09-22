Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Premier reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

