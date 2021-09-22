Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $160,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $291.87 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

