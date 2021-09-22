Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 411 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

