Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Separately, upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.00.

PRI opened at $144.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.