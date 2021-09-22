Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 156,568 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

