Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

FAF opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

