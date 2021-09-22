Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.48 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

