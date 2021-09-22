Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.67 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sunrun worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,507,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,971 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,847. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

