Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of First Merchants worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.