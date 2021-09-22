Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,354 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

