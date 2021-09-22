Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $109.64.

