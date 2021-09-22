Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

