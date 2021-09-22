Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

