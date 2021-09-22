Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target (up from $735.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE opened at $623.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $638.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.67. The stock has a market cap of $297.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

