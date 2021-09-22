Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

NYSE SE opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

