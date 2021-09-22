Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,401,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,171 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.