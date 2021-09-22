Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,401,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,171 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00.

