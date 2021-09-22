Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Stake Lessened by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,858 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

PMGMU stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,865. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.