Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $30.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Project Angel Parent stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 6,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,660. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.