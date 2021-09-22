Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $23.14

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.50. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 197 shares traded.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

