Prospector Partners LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,574. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.