Prospector Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $90,177,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

