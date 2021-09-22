Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 11,450 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises approximately 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,045,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 60,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

