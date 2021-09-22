Prospector Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 329,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,227. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

