Prospector Partners LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 150,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,718,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

