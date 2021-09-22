Prospector Partners LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $227,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $31,897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CW traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. 1,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

