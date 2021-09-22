Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.62

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 584910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PROSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.