Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 598,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

