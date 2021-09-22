Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $36.81. Prudential shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 6,383 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,625.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

