Public Index Network Price Reaches $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $25,403.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00072147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00114603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00170522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.03 or 0.06960001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,423.70 or 0.99645881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.70 or 0.00791000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

