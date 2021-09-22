Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.4 days.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

