Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,575,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGZPY shares. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

