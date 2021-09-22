Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.89. 1,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 46.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

