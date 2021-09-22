Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

