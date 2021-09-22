Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Lowered by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

NYSE CCL opened at $22.96 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

